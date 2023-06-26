Oakland man arrested with gun after fight at San Francisco Civic Center Pride celebration

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Sunday arrested an Oakland man allegedly armed with a gun after a fight at the Civic Center's SF Pride celebration, according to authorities.

Police announced the arrest with a tweet on the department's official Twitter account Monday afternoon.

Officers responding to a fight at yesterday's Civic Center #Pride festival were directed to a person carrying a loaded firearm by witnesses. 23 yo. Leedell Moore of Oakland attempted to flee but fell and was arrested by officers. Great arrest by our officers keeping Pride safe! pic.twitter.com/wL4P0T8DM4 — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) June 26, 2023

Police did not say what time the incident and arrest took place Sunday, but noted that officers responded to a report of a fight at the San Francisco Pride celebration being held at the Civic Center. Arriving officers were directed by witnesses to a person who was allegedly carrying a loaded firearm.

The suspect -- identified by police as 23-year-old Oakland resident Leedell Moore -- attempted to flee the scene, but fell down and was taken into custody by officers. The tweet did not say what charges Moore was facing.

Police also shared an image of the firearm taken in the arrest.