What started as a Thanksgiving meal for about 30 people has grown into one of Oakland's holiday traditions.

The 24th annual Two Star Market Fall Festival rocked MacArthur Boulevard for several hours Thursday afternoon.

Two Star Market Grocery and Liquor in Oakland's Dimond District was shining harder than any other parking lot around. While the food may have been the main attraction, there were also bounce houses, free fades and a whole lot more.

Greens, beans, potatoes -- you name it, they had it at the Two Star Market Fall Festival, with some Puerto Rican flair.

Twenty-four years ago, Two Star Market owner Ali Alawadi cleared out his grocery and liquor store's parking lot to host about 30 people. This year, organizers expected closer to 1,000.

"We can't stop this. This is self-sustained. The volunteers who come in, we have volunteers who have been here for 15 years," Alawadi said.

Among them is Aleja Rambonga, who has volunteered for 12 years and served as the festival's event coordinator for six.

"What this originally was, it was more of a soup kitchen serving homeless folks and underprivileged to more of a community event. 'Cause it's not just about feeding them. It's about breaking bread and sitting in community," Rambonga said.

This year's festival also offered free clothing and supplies.

Among the event's sponsors was LiveFree, an organization dedicated to ending gun violence and mass incarceration.

"Not everybody out here is hungry, right? Some people just need family to be able to break bread with. So just being out here to do our part, man," said Kentrell Killens, a member of LiveFree.

"Thankful for life, thankful for the people that's here and my family, man," fellow LiveFree member Damaria "Twin" Johnson said.

"I'm thankful for community. Without community, there is no life. There's a lot of people who are alive and don't have nobody to share it with," Killens said.

For Agustin Maes, one of 150 volunteers, the Two Star Market Fall Festival is what Thanksgiving is all about.

"We live in the neighborhood and, to be honest, it's way more fun and way more fulfilling than spending time with family, dare I say," Maes said.