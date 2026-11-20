A woman who owns more than two dozen rental properties in Oakland has been sued by the city, alleging that she has rented out "unsafe and substandard" housing to vulnerable tenants for decades.

On Wednesday, the city filed a lawsuit against Elizabeth Williams in Alameda County Superior Court. Officials said she has operated almost 30 residential rental properties, with many of her tenants being elderly, low-income and subsidized tenants, along with veterans and people receiving disability.

"Elizabeth Williams has harmed vulnerable Oakland tenants for years by refusing to meet basic standards of habitability and safety," City Attorney Ryan Richardson said in a press release that described the properties as "unsafe and substandard."

The city alleged Williams buys blighted and deteriorated properties at a discount, often directly from lenders and loan servicers disposing foreclosed or distressed real estate. Williams then rents out the units without making the necessary repairs and when she is cited, makes superficial repairs.

"Many of her properties have multiple severe code violations, including a months-long power outage, fire hazards, active mold, faulty plumbing, and unpermitted electrical work," Richardson added.

In one example, a fire broke out at one of Williams' properties in May 2024. A city inspector found Williams had altered the building's electrical service panel without a permit and told her to obtain the required permits, repair the damage and restore power.

The lawsuit alleges Williams did not restore power or "take any significant corrective action" for several months.

Williams' tenants told a city official that they were living in a van seven months after the initial inspection. The lawsuit also alleges Williams did not provide relocation assistance.

City inspectors said they found violations at other properties, including roach and rodent infestations, mold, a unit left without hot water, water intrusion, broken windows, and a broken fence at one property where strangers were able to enter.

Officials said Williams was previously sued in 2006 for alleged code violations, public nuisance and unfair business practices at 13 of her properties. The case was settled and in 2009 a final judgment and permanent injunction barred Williams from maintaining substandard housing, required her to obtain all necessary building permits and required her to respond to tenant complaints and correct violations.

Richardson is asking the court to declare Williams violated city laws and is responsible for causing and/or maintaining a public nuisance. The court is also asked to issue court orders, appoint a receiver for the properties named in the lawsuits, award restitution to tenants and to require Williams to surrender all profits gained from unlawful conduct.