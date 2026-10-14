Man accused of assault, attempted kidnapping of 2 children near Oakland's Lake Merritt

A man has been arrested in connection with the assault and attempted kidnapping of children in two separate incidents near Lake Merritt in Oakland on Monday morning.

According to Oakland police, both incidents took place shortly before 9 a.m. near Grand Avenue and Harrison Street. According to the preliminary investigation, a child in a stroller was attacked by a suspect who later left on foot.

Soon after, police said the same person attempted to remove another child from a stroller before leaving on foot. Neither child needed medical attention.

Officers arrested a suspect, an adult male, in connection with both incidents. The suspect's name has not been released.

Additional details about the incidents were not immediately available.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Felony Assault Unit at 510-238-3426 or to email cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.