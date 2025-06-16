Watch CBS News
Oakland police: Multiple car fires reported during weekend sideshows

Oakland police responded to several sideshows at various locations around the city early Sunday morning.

Police didn't say where the sideshows were, or how many, but as officers approached the first one, the vehicles and spectators moved to other areas.

Also, three vehicles were set on fire around the same time and at least one fire was connected to the sideshows, police said.

Officers gave out 10 citations, towed three vehicles and will follow up to identify other vehicles that were involved in order to track them down and tow them, as well, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Traffic Section at (510)777-8570. Photos and videos can be sent to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov

