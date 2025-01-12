Local Oakland businesses concerned as foot traffic at Jack London Square declines

Stakeholders at Oakland's Jack London Square speak on what's being done to keep business afloat

Once celebrated as Oakland's "crown jewel," Jack London Square, nestled along the city's historic waterfront, is now grappling with a noticeable decline in foot traffic, prompting concerns among local businesses.

A couple of popular restaurants have recently shut their doors due to waning customer numbers.

On a sunny afternoon at Jack London Square, it was clear that the bustling crowds that once characterized the area were nowhere to be found.

"The market has been in a bit of a struggle, but we're looking forward to a positive 2025," said Kyle Wiggins, Executive Director of the Golden State Farmers Market Association, which oversees the farmers market at the square every Sunday.

Wiggins noted that a combination of format changes and fewer customers had led to a drop in vendors—on Sunday, only six tents were set up at the farmers market.

Many local merchants point to crime as a significant factor in the area's decline.

"Crime is an issue that's going to be a problem, especially for a place like Jack London Square that heavily relies on tourists, local tourists, people coming from Napa, Livermore," Wiggins explained.

Alameda resident Raul Castro also echoed these concerns, citing fears among visitors about leaving their cars parked in the area.

"People are just afraid to drive out here and leave their cars parked," Castro said, encouraging fellow Alameda residents to use the free water taxi as a safer alternative to traveling to Jack London Square.

The impact of crime on the area is evident in the recent closures of well-known businesses. Forge Pizza, a popular local restaurant, shut down its Jack London Square location two weeks ago and plans to reopen in the Rockridge District.

"I'm very surprised, very surprised that it happened. We just found out today," said Chuck Borea-Norris, a regular customer at the restaurant.

Just two doors down, Left Bank, a French restaurant, closed its doors after Thanksgiving. Farmhouse Kitchen, located between the two closures, is also struggling. Its owner stated that foot traffic has significantly declined over the past two to three years.

Huy Nguyen, President of the Oakland Police Officers' Association, believes crime is a primary reason why customers are avoiding the area.

"We can't get people to come to our businesses. And that right there is going to be another step to more restaurants in our city closing because the fear of crime," he said. "They'd rather go across the water to Alameda, or go down to San Leandro, or go across to San Francisco."

Nguyen is urging city leaders to restore funding for the department and to revise the city's pursuit policy to allow officers to do their jobs effectively.

Despite these challenges, advocates for the area remain optimistic. Savlan Hauser, Executive Director of the Jack London Improvement District, emphasized that the area is typically safe and is home to around 5,000 residents living in nearby apartments and condos.

To revitalize the square, Hauser's organization has launched a new initiative, "First Saturdays," offering entertainment and restaurant specials every first Saturday of the month to encourage more visitors.

"We hope people will come down and try out the new places and support the old favorites," Hauser said.

Additionally, businesses like arcade bar Dave & Buster's are planning to open in the area soon, and other local venues such as Plank and Scott's Seafood continue to draw customers.

"When restaurants do well, it's going to encourage more restaurants to come in. Different selections, better variety, more people to come. So I would encourage people to come and shop," Wiggins said.

In a hopeful sign for the area's future, the Oakland Police Department reported that overall crime in the city dropped by 34 percent in 2024 compared to the previous year, suggesting that efforts to address crime may be taking effect. Despite the ongoing challenges, many hope that a combination of community support and city initiatives can help restore Jack London Square to its former vibrancy.