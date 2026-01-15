Oakland installs speed cameras in 18 locations

First, it was San Francisco. Now, Oakland has put up speed cameras in 18 locations in an effort to make the streets safer.

Oakland officials said they have been placed at the most dangerous stretches of road in the city.

When it comes to advocating for traffic safety, Justin Hu Nguyen has been leading the way. As the Co-Executive Director of Mobility Justice for Bike East Bay, he's taking a wait-and-see approach to the new speed cameras in Oakland.

"I think as an organization, we're cautiously optimistic," he said.

The cameras are on 6% of Oakland streets that account for 60% of severe and fatal collisions. While the city says the cameras have proven to reduce traffic-related injuries and fatalities, Hu Nguyen feels this is just part of the solution.

"Is this a tool for conversation to transform the streets," he said. "You can see here at Claremont and Hillegass, this is a five-way intersection. Terribly unsafe for anyone to get across."

Neighbors in the area agree that something has to be done to improve traffic safety.

"We need them in 51st street where we live."," said resident Valerie K. "There's like an accident every week."

But they wonder if these will have an immediate impact on slowing down drivers.

"I think there needs to be a sign," she said. "Like slow down or you'll get a ticket."

"I can't imagine speed cameras do much three months later when you get a ticket," resident Evan Trager said.

But despite some privacy concerns, many are willing to see if it works.

"Personally, I have mixed feelings about speed cameras from a libertarian perspective," Trager said. "I just feel like it's a little police statey, but it still feels like maybe it will help."

Oakland says the cameras are designed to only take pictures of the rear license plate and that those photos will only be used by the Department of Transportation. Hu Nguyen though believes the city also needs to invest in infrastructures such as putting in more speed bumps and other traffic calming devices such as speed tables.

"That's not just about speeding but about the design of the streets," he said. "Can it support people and encourage the movement and freedom of movement that people deserve here in Oakland."