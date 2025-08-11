Person shot dead in North Oakland; police arrest suspect

A person was shot dead over the weekend in broad daylight in Oakland, and police said a suspect was arrested.

The Oakland Police Department said Monday that the shooting happened just after 2 p.m. Saturday on Aileen Street near Telegraph Avenue in the Bushrod neighborhood of North Oakland.

Officers who responded to a 911 call about the shooting arrived to find the victim, who had been shot at least once. Police said medics arrived and declared the person dead at the scene.

A suspect was taken into custody, police said, but no other details about the arrest or the suspect's identity were available.

The victim's identity was withheld until the person's family was notified.

Homicide detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and anyone with information was asked to contact the department's homicide unit at (510) 238-3821 or the anonymous tip line at (510) 238-7950. Anyone with videos or photos that could assist with the investigation was asked to send them to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.