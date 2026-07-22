Oakland police seize homemade firearms, arrest assault suspect

A man suspected in an assault in East Oakland was arrested Tuesday, following a six-week investigation that also led to the seizure of homemade firearms, according to police.

According to officers, a person was pistol-whipped on the 1100 block of 70th Avenue, between Herbert Guice Way and Hamilton Street, on June 8. The suspect had left the scene in a white vehicle.

On June 18, officers were able to identify the suspect with the victim's assistance, police said. An arrest warrant was obtained.

Officers arrested the suspect, whose name has not been released, on Tuesday. Police found the suspect's vehicle, which they said had two homemade firearms designed to fire live ammunition and projectiles.

One of the firearms was loaded, according to officers.

Seized items, including allegedly homemade firearms, that police said were seized in connection with an investigation into a June 8, 2026 assault in East Oakland. Oakland Police Department

In addition to the homemade firearms, a BB gun, ammunition and suspected narcotics was also found in the vehicle. Police said additional homemade weapons, firearms, ammunition and suspected narcotics were found in the suspect's home.

"These improvised weapons pose a significant risk to the public and the individuals who possess or use them," police said in a statement.

The department said they have been seeing a rise in the number of homemade weapons in the community.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the department's Felony Assault Unit by calling 510-238-3426. Video or photos that could assist in the investigation can be emailed to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.