Grizzly Peak Boulevard in Oakland Hills to be closed July 4 over fire concerns

Officials in the East Bay said several roads in the area of Grizzly Peak in the Oakland Hills will be closed during the July 4 holiday, amid concerns about wildfires.

The Contra Costa County Public Works Department and East Bay Regional Park District, along with officials in Orinda, Moraga and Oakland, announced the closures in a statement on Wednesday.

Officials said Lomas Contadas at Grizzly Peak Boulevard, along with Grizzly Peak Boulevard between Skyline Boulevard and Claremont Avenue / Fish Ranch Road, will be closed beginning at 4 a.m. on Saturday, July 4. The closure will be lifted at 5 a.m. on Sunday, July 5.

"Our hillside communities sit in some of the most fire-prone terrain in the state. Closing Grizzly Peak is one of the most effective tools we have to reduce the chance of a catastrophic fire on a day when illegal fireworks are everywhere," said Oakland Fire Department Chief Damon Covington. "We are asking the public to plan alternate routes and help us protect this community."

In its statement, officials noted the Oakland Hills face elevated fire risk during the 4th of July with dry vegetation, Diablo wind conditions and illegal fireworks. The 1991 Oakland Hills Firestorm, which killed 25 people and destroyed more than 3,000 homes began in the area.

Officials urged residents to enjoy professional permitted fireworks displays for the 4th of July. All fireworks are illegal in Oakland and in unincorporated areas of Alameda and Contra Costa counties.

Illegal fireworks use can be reported to Contra Costa County officials at 833-885-2021 or to the Oakland Police Department's tip line at 510-777-8814.