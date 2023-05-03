Oakland Fire Chief to leave department for private sector

OAKLAND - Oakland Fire Chief Reginald Freeman is leaving his post for an executive role in the private sector, a letter to his staff said.

Freeman's last day with the Oakland Fire Department is June 22. He joined the department in May 2021, from Hartford, Connecticut, where he served as chief of the fire department.

"For the first time in my professional 22-year career of serving and wearing a uniform, I am putting the needs and interests of me and my family before my love, passion, commitment and dedication to my Firefighters," Freeman said in a May 1 resignation letter to Oakland City Administrator Steve Falk.

Freeman said the decision is a necessary one.

"This has been a painful and very difficult decision but one that was made collectively as a family, Freeman said in the letter to his staff.

Freeman was not available Wednesday afternoon for an interview about his decision.