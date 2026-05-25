Victim dies of injuries following East Oakland stabbing

A person died from injuries following a stabbing in Oakland over the weekend, police said.

The incident happened on Saturday at around 6:45 p.m. on East 19th Street adjacent to San Antonio Park in East Oakland. The Oakland Police Department said in a press release Monday that officers responding to a report of an assault found a victim with what appeared to be a stab wound.

The victim's identity has not yet been publicly reported as of Monday afternoon. Police said that was withheld until the victim's family can be notified.

There was no information about what led to the attack, and no suspects were identified.

Police urged anyone with information, videos, or photos related to the case to contact the department's homicide unit at 510-238-3821, the tip line at 510-238-7950, or email cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.