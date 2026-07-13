Oakland police shoot and kill armed suspect in strip mall parking lot

Oakland police officers shot and killed an armed suspect in the parking lot of a strip mall on Monday afternoon, police said.

Police Chief James Beere said the armed suspect was being pursued by the California Highway Patrol at about 2 p.m. when the CHP requested assistance from his department.

Police and a CHP officer located the suspect in a public area and attempted to get the suspect to comply to their demands, but he refused, Beere said.

"At which point the subject attacked the officers, causing the officers to use less-lethal and lethal force," Beere said. "Two Oakland officers discharged their firearms. The subject was struck and fell at the scene."

The location of the shooting was the parking lot of a strip mall at 40th Avenue and International Boulevard.

Beere said after the shooting, officers provided first aid but the suspect died at the scene.

Beere added that the suspect "was armed with dangerous weapons that were a threat to the public as well as the officers," but would not specify what type of weapons. Earlier, a police source told CBS News Bay Area the suspect had a firearm and two knives.

No additional details were provided in order not to prejudice any statements from possible witnesses, Beere said.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.