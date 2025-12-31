Oakland emergency crews fully staffed for New Year's Eve service calls

The city of Oakland is asking people to celebrate the New Year responsibly and without illegal fireworks, especially to help some of the city's 4-legged residents like 11-year-old rescue dog, Rocky.

"Fourth of July and New Year's is a hard time for him. He is afraid of fireworks," said Rocky's owner Gianna Ruggiero.

She said he's a rescue dog from Arkansas, and the noise from all the illegal fireworks around Oakland is just too much.

"One time, I came home from the 4th of July, and he was hiding in the bathtub, which is not normal, but he lives. But yeah, it's hard for animals on firework days," said Ruggiero.

New Year's Eve is a day the Oakland Fire Department prepares for as well.

"Every year without fail we have multiple people that lose fingers, hands, eyes, facial injuries, pretty severe burns," said Battalion Chief Ryan Meineke with the Oakland Fire Department.

He said all the stations are fully staffed and expect higher than normal call volume. The one thing working in their advantage this year is the weather.

"The rain could slow things down a little bit, but there's a good chance we'll be busy tonight regardless," said Battalion Chief Meineke.

"We have a safety plan in place with our police department, with our fire department, so I'm asking everyone to please uphold the law. Just don't do it," said Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee.

If nothing else, don't shoot off the illegal fireworks to help out the pets like Rocket.

"He goes on his little doggie Quaaludes. It's mostly me having a bad time and also him having a bad time, so we're just going to have a bad time together, honestly, and celebrate the New Year at the same time," said Ruggiero.

The Oakland Fire Department does have barrels at every single fire station around the city where residents can safely dispose of any illegal or unwanted fireworks.