Oakland drug dealer pleads guilty to selling fentanyl, other drugs in San Francisco's Tenderloin; Faces 20 years-to-life in prison

An Oakland man admitted to using a Berkeley home for storing and making drugs that were then going to be sold in San Francisco, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

The DOJ said 28-year-old Melvin Alexis Diaz Arteaga was arrested outside of the Berkeley apartment on Nov. 16, 2022.

As part of his guilty plea, he admitted to having almost 15 pounds of fentanyl and other drugs such as methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine at the time of his arrest, which was going to be sold in the Tenderloin District.

The DOJ said he also admitted to selling or arranging the sale of drugs to an undercover San Francisco police officer on four separate occasions between Sept. 16. 2022 and Oct. 5, 2022

He pleaded guilty to six drug charges.

Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl

Possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl

Possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin

Possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine

Possession with intent to distribute and distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine

Possession with intent to distribute and distribution of methamphetamine

As part of his plea agreement, about $90,000 will be forfeited by Diaz. According to the DOJ, he confessed the money was made through the drug trade or was going to be used for drug trafficking.

He will be sentenced on Feb. 21, 2024.