Dismembered body found in East Oakland

A dismembered body was discovered in an industrial area of Oakland over the weekend, authorities said on Monday.

The Oakland Police Department said in a press release that officers responded at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday to San Leandro Street just north of 98th Avenue in East Oakland, where elevated BART tracks are located.

"When officers arrived, they located a body that appeared to be in a state of decomposition and dismemberment," the press release said.

Police said homicide investigators are determining the circumstances surrounding the death. An autopsy will determine if the remains are those of a man or a woman and the cause of death.

Anyone with information, videos, or photos related to the case was asked to contact the Police Department's homicide unit at (510) 238-3821, the department's tipline at (510) 238-7950, or email cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.