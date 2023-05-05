Oakland detectives seek help in 2020 slaying of Jose Alejandro Zavala-Aguilar

OAKLAND -- Homicide detectives were asking the public for any leads that will help them solve the Oakland slaying of Jose Alejandro Zavala-Aguilar, who was fatally shot in November 2020.

Officers responded to a shot spotter activation on November 18, 2020 just after 8:30 p.m. in the 5700 block of Trask Street. Once on the scene, officers found Zavala-Aguilar suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital where he died of his injuries.

In a statement, Zavala-Aguilar's family said: "The impact of the death of our son left us with a deep feeling of emptiness...causing a lot of sadness, fear and frustration...emotional, psychological, physical and financial...to the point of not wanting to do basic and simple things like eating and sleeping,"

Friends and family members described Zavala-Aguilar as charismatic, noble and grateful. The 27-year-old loved soccer and planned to open a welding shop.

