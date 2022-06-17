Oakland cyclist killed in hit-and-run Thursday night

OAKLAND - A 42-year-old man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver as he was riding his bicycle in downtown Oakland Thursday night.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., the Oakland man was riding his bike on Jefferson Street near 14th Street when he was hit by a vehicle that was traveling in the same direction, according to Oakland police.

The cyclist was riding in a designated bike lane at the time, police said.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His name has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570.

The cyclist's death comes just days before the City Council is set to take up the 14th Street Safety Project, which would repave the street, remove one lane of traffic in each direction, physically separate bikes lanes from vehicle lanes and make some pedestrian safety improvements, among other things.

On Friday, Oakland City Councilmember Sheng Thao took to social media to offer sympathy to the man's loved ones and to urge action on street improvements.

"The death on 14th street was entirely preventable and speaks to the urgent need for projects like this," Thao said on Twitter. "Nobody should fear for their lives while walking, biking, or driving on our streets."

The city was awarded a roughly $10.6 million Caltrans grant to build the $18.3 million project back in 2016 and the City Council could vote to begin the improvements along 14th Street at its meeting Tuesday.

In a report to the council, the Oakland Department of Transportation calls the area "one of Oakland's highest-injury corridors."