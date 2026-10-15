Oakland on track for fewest homicides in nearly 60 years, police chief says

Oakland has recorded 41 homicides so far this year, putting the city on track for its fewest killings in nearly 60 years, according to Police Chief James Beere.

The figure marks a significant decline from the 126 homicides recorded in 2023, as the city continues to see a broader reduction in crime. But despite the progress, some residents and business owners said concerns about public safety and the perception of crime remain.

Howard Feight, who lived in Oakland for roughly 25 years before moving to Berkeley a few years ago, said he remains vigilant whenever he returns to the city.

"Being alert, paying attention to your surroundings," Feight said as he walked around Lake Merritt, describing his approach to staying safe. "Just moving from North Oakland to South Berkeley, so really only a matter of blocks, there was a certain level of safety going on there," he said.

Although Feight welcomed the news that crime has dropped significantly, he said he still senses a degree of lawlessness in Oakland. He also cited having a vehicle stolen multiple times while living in the city.

At a Thursday news conference, Beere acknowledged that crime statistics do not necessarily reflect how safe people feel in their neighborhoods. He also emphasized the importance of recognizing the city's recent progress.

Compared with the same period last year, aggravated assaults in Oakland are down 11%, while robberies and burglaries have each declined 26%. Homicides are down 25%, according to police.

Beere credited the reductions in part to the department's Ceasefire strategy, which focuses on preventing violence, and stronger partnerships with community members.

"The big things that have gotten us to where we are right now are our Ceasefire strategy, our partnership with the community," Beere said. "I haven't seen the partnership that we've had with our community working towards a common goal to reduce crime that I've seen in the last 18 months."

The department is making those gains while operating with 601 officers, its lowest staffing level in years, according to the chief. Beere said assistance from allied law enforcement agencies and technology have helped the department address crime despite its staffing challenges.

Beere pointed to automated license plate readers as one example, saying the technology has contributed to a significant reduction in robberies since it was introduced.

Business owners say conditions are improving, but they believe more work is needed to bring people back to Oakland's commercial districts, where foot traffic remains light in many areas. Nigel Jones, the Oakland restaurant owner of Calabash, said public safety involves not only actual crime rates but also people's perceptions of whether they are safe.

"People should feel safer, but it's also psychological," Jones said.

Jones said he is talking with city leaders about organizing more cultural events to draw people into Oakland and give visitors an opportunity to experience the city's progress firsthand. He said the goal is "to embrace the cultural assets, keep people safe, and do this on an on-going basis."

Feight said he is rooting for Oakland but remains cautious when visiting.

"There's a level of discomfort in Oakland," he said.

Oakland's homicide numbers also stand out in comparison with two larger Bay Area cities. San Francisco and San Jose have recorded a combined 42 homicides so far this year, just one more than Oakland's 41, according to the figures from SFPD and SJPD.

City leaders acknowledge that while declining crime is an encouraging sign, continued efforts will be needed to improve public safety and restore residents' confidence.