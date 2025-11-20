Oakland community rallies together after ICE was seen near a school

Oaklanders gathered in a show of solidarity outside Hoover Elementary on Wednesday in response to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation outside the school that morning which led to a car crash, according to local police.

The Oakland Unified School District confirms ICE agents were seen at the intersection of 31st and Market Street.

"I'm even happier that we have this kind of turnout when we know ICE is on scene to kidnap and detain people," said Councilmember Carroll Fife, Oakland District 3, who joined the gathering. "These are everyday working people just trying to do the best for the families. This is not illegal activity that's happening over here."

CBS News Bay Area reached out to Oakland Police who would only say an outside law enforcement agency tried to pull over a man in a car before that man ended up crashing into another car.

Fife said that the man was a grandfather dropping off a child at school and he panicked when he noticed he was being followed.

Some Oakland residents were outraged when they heard about what happened.

"It really struck a nerve that kids were unsafe, and the families of kids were unsafe coming to do a normal routine day," said Red B., an Oakland resident. "It should be a safe space for everybody and there should be no enforcement. At least in this area."

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said it is looking into what happened outside Hoover Elementary. Oakland Police and Fife said they were not alerted to any ICE operations taking place in Oakland on Wednesday.

DHS did add, "Contrary to fearmongering by the media and sanctuary politicians, ICE does not target schools or children."

Oakland is a sanctuary city and has vowed to stand up for its immigrant community.

Fife said she would like to see immigration policy reform instead of raids and threats of deportation.