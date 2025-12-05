Hundreds pay tribute to Oakland coach John Beam in first organized memorial since killing

Hundreds gathered Friday night in Oakland for a tribute to coach John Beam and to celebrate his life. It was the first organized memorial for the coach since he was fatally shot on Nov. 13.

A moment of silence was held for Beam and each person who attended had their own story to tell.

"Coach saved my life," said former player Kevin Parker. "Coach is my father. When I didn't have a father. Coach, he's my hero."

Parker played for Beam and went to play college football at Oregon. The former running back was lured to Skyline High School by Beam.

"Coach was god sent," he said. "God put him in Oakland for a reason. So, he knows exactly what every young man needed. Especially those that didn't have a father in their household."

Parker isn't the only one with gratitude for Beam. Every former player talked about how playing under him had a direct impact on where they are today.

"What didn't he do," former player Derrick Gardner said. "When I first went to Skyline, he was just a coach who believed in me. He has a saying that I'll believe in you until you believe in yourself."

"What didn't he do?" echoed former player Will Blackwell. "He was everything. Just truthful, he believed in us. He challenged us. He helped us and supported us. It was everything."

"Coach was an instrumental figure in my life," former player Damon Owens said. "In high school, I was literally on the brink of dropping out."

Beam didn't just transform his former players' lives. At Skyline, he was also the physical education teacher, and students say one thing set him apart from everyone else.

"He cared," said Skyline High alum Felicia Fee Carr. "He cared and he genuinely cared. He cared more than others. He cared when he didn't have to care. He cared when nobody else cared and that's what made him special. He was genuine. He was always genuine."

While the Skyline family showed up in numbers, Beam's wife was also there, overwhelmed by the community support.

"I just have so much gratitude," Cindy Beam said. "My family and I are so touched and so appreciative for all that's been done. The blessings from the community. "

While weeks have passed since his death, many say it hasn't really sunk in that he's gone. His former players have vowed to carry on the legacy that Beam built in Oakland and pass it along to other kids with big dreams.

"Coach, I love you," said Parker. "You know you're my father for life. So, I need you. Don't leave me now. Keep taking to us and keep talking to your family."