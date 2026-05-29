Oakland Chinatown launches $2 evening parking program to boost business

Oakland Chinatown business leaders are hoping a new $2 parking program will encourage more people to shop and dine in the historic commercial district, where many merchants say foot traffic drops sharply after the workday ends.

For longtime Oakland residents, the change is striking. They said in the 1990's and even early 2000's, Chinatown was a buzzing hub with a lot of people and shoppers in the evening hours. Now, it's very quiet after 4 p.m.

A comparison of foot traffic on Webster Street near 10th Street illustrates the challenge. Video taken around noon showed a bustling commercial corridor. By 5 p.m., the same block was largely empty.

Business owners said the evening decline worsened after the COVID-19 pandemic, leading many merchants to shorten their operating hours.

"It's like a ghost town," said Maggie Fang, owner of From the Heart Florists. "Definitely, like the grocery stores, some of the stores close very early."

Fang is among the few business owners in Chinatown who remain open until 6 p.m. She supports a new initiative designed to attract customers later in the day.

The program offers $2 flat-rate parking at the Pacific Renaissance Plaza parking lot after 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and after 2 p.m. on Sundays. The incentive is scheduled to remain in place for the next three years.

Supporters said the parking garage is ideally located near many of Chinatown's shops and restaurants.

"Good idea, very good idea," Fang said. "We can attract more customers, more people coming back to Chinatown."

The discounted rate is lower than nearby street metered parking, which can cost up to $3.50 per hour. The program also comes after Oakland recently began charging for parking on Sundays, ending the longstanding practice of free Sunday parking.

"$2 won't buy you a cup of coffee, but it will buy you a safe and reliable place to park for the whole evening right here in the heart of Chinatown," said Jamie Parks, assistant director of the Oakland Department of Transportation. "I'm not a salesman. But you won't find a better deal than that."

The $270,000 program is funded through a partnership involving state, county and city agencies and the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce. Funding comes from the Oakland Alameda Access Project, a transportation initiative that is reconfiguring roads and freeway ramps to divert freeway-bound traffic away from the Chinatown neighborhood.

"We want Chinatown to be vibrant all though out the day, from day all the way through night," said Stephanie Tran, president of the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce. "We want people to come back and make Chinatown bustling."

City leaders said one challenge is breaking a cycle that keeps both customers and businesses away during evening hours.

"When you talk to the businesses, they don't want to open until they know they can get more foot traffic," said Oakland City Councilmember Charlene Wang, who represents District 2 that includes Chinatown. "But when you're here after 4:30, nobody is open."

Officials and business leaders said concerns about public safety, combined with the growth of online shopping, have contributed to lower foot traffic in the district. They hope declining crime rates and easier access will help reverse the trend.

"There are multiple reasons for decreases in foot traffic, such as online shopping and the increase of cost of living. But I think I will be happy with at least a 10% increase. I know that things may not be where they can be 20 years ago," said Regina Leunglam, owner of Sasha's House, speaking through a Chinese translator. "But I know by taking smaller steps, we can get better and have a better place."

Fang said she hopes the neighborhood can regain some of the energy it had before the pandemic.

"I hope Chinatown can go back to [the way it was] before the pandemic, with a lot of people and a lot of customers," she said.

Business leaders acknowledge that Chinatown is unlikely to return to the bustling atmosphere it experienced decades ago. Still, they believe initiatives such as discounted parking, night markets and community events can help attract visitors and make the neighborhood a destination once again.