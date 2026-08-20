Possible stabbing reported at Oakland's Castlemont High School

Police and fire department personnel responded to a reported stabbing at Oakland's Castlemont High School on Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for the Oakland Fire Department told CBS News Bay Area that the department responded reported to an assault incident at the school at 10:23 a.m., and confirmed there was one patient needing medical attention.

Spokesperson MIchael Hunt said the police department had also responded to the reported stabbing, but there was no immediate confirmation about circumstances of the incident from police.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.