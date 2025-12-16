Oakland police release image of carjacking suspect, seeking public's help

Oakland police were seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in an October carjacking and assault that left an elderly victim severely hurt, and they have released a surveillance image of the suspect.

The incident happened on Oct. 1 in Downtown Oakland on Clay Street between 11th and 12th streets. The Oakland Police Department said in a social media post on Tuesday that when officers arrived, they found a 77-year-old victim suffering severe injuries. The person's current status was not disclosed.

Surveillance image of suspect in carjacking and assault in Downtown Oakland on Clay Street, Oct. 1, 2025. Oakland Police Department

Police said investigators obtained video showing the woman believed to be the suspect. She is described as Black, about 20 to 30 years old, 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7, with a thin build and black hair in a ponytail.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident was asked to contact the Police Department's robbery unit at (510) 238-3326.