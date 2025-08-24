Oakland business owner confronts men dumping trash on busy street

An Oakland business owner is going viral after confronting three men who were illegally dumping trash on a busy street in the middle of the day.

The incident happened on Friday, just after 1 p.m., near the corner of Howard Street and Alameda Avenue—across from the bustling High Street Home Depot and directly in front of the High Street Car Wash and Oil Change business.

The car wash owner, Kevin Kim, recorded the cellphone video as he confronted the men, who had tossed a pile of household trash into the street. The clip, now posted on TikTok, has garnered nearly 400,000 views as of Sunday afternoon.

"You guys can't illegal dump, hell no," Kim can be heard saying in the video.

Kim told CBS Bay Area that many drivers honked and yelled at the men to stop, but they ignored the passing motorists. That's when he decided to hit record.

The video shows the men eventually getting back into a U-Haul truck and driving off.

"This is my city, I live here. This is my business. I don't go to your house and dump my stuff," Kim could be heard in the video telling the men. "You guys are making the problem even worse. Shame on you guys. If you guys live in Oakland, you guys should be ashamed of yourself."

Kim believed the men likely went to a nearby street to dump the rest of the items. He said he sent the video to the city and filed a report through 3-1-1 to have the trash removed.

As of Sunday, Kim said the pile of household items was still sitting at the corner of Alameda Avenue and Howard Street.