Shooting in Oakland involving Brinks armored truck; body seen covered by tarp

Raw video: Scene of fatal shooting at 44th/International in Oakland

OAKLAND -- A shooting in Oakland involving a Brinks armored truck appeared to have left at least one person dead Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the area of 44th Ave. and International Blvd. in the parking lot of a Napa Auto Parts store. Video from Chopper 5 appears to show a body covered by a yellow tarp next to the Brinks truck.

KCBS Radio reporter Alice Wertz tweeted the shooting involved an exchange of gunfire between Brinks employees and assailants.

There was no confirmation from Oakland police nor any statement about the shooting as of 3:30 p.m.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.