Driver found dead in Oakland following shooting on Highway 580

OAKLAND -- The driver of a vehicle was found dead in Oakland Wednesday night following a shooting on Interstate Highway 580, the California Highway Patrol said Thursday.

Oakland police contacted the CHP after officers found a van on at 51st Ave. and International Blvd. they believed was involved in a shooting on I-580. The male driver of the van was found dead inside and had been struck by gunfire.

CHP officers responded to the location where the shooting was believed to have occurred on the freeway and began an investigation. As of noon Thursday, no motive has been determined and no suspect information was available.

The CHP said it was seeking assistance from any witnesses to the shooting, and urged anyone with information to call the agency's tipline at (707) 917-4491.

The shooting is the latest in a series of highway shootings in Oakland over the past year, including a rolling gun battle last November on Interstate 880 that killed toddler Jasper Wu when he was struck by a stray bullet as he rode in an uninvolved vehicle.

Earlier this month, the CHP released photos of the possible suspect vehicles in the shooting.

Last month, a shooting on I-580 near Oakland injured a 9-year-old boy and caused the car he was riding in to crash, also injuring the driver.

Also last month, the CHP arrested two suspects in separate East Bay shootings, including one shooting on I-580 in Oakland caught on the dash camera of an uninvolved vehicle in which a passenger was nearly struck by a bullet through the front windshield.