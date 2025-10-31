Oakland boy paralyzed by stray bullet receives custom Mario Kart wheelchair Halloween costume

A 10-year-old Oakland boy celebrated Halloween in a way he thought was impossible — rolling around in a life-sized Mario Kart built around his wheelchair.

Asa Luo, who was paralyzed from the neck down after a stray bullet hit his spinal cord during a rolling gun battle on I-580 in July 2023, was left speechless when he saw the finished creation.

The 12-foot red Yoshi-themed kart, designed to fit perfectly around Asa's wheelchair, was built in nearly four months by Oakland Police Officer Cory Hunt and a handful of volunteers, in partnership with the nonprofit Magic Wheelchair.

"The lighting underneath, it's got ground effects lighting that actually flashes with the music and the sound effects," Hunt said. "It's got a button that is accessible in his [wheelchair] headrest that he can do all the sound effects with. So that way, he can just tap it with his head."

The costume also includes a remote-controlled red shell so a friend or sibling can join in the fun.

"I'm pretty excited, because I love Mario Kart," Asa said, grinning as he explored his new ride.

Asa's father, Caesar Luo, described the past two years as "the most incredibly trying time of our lives. But days like today — and with the support that we see from this community — put a very positive spin on a very negative thing."

Melissa Neuwelt, Asa's mother, said she feels "so grateful, because there were times in this journey when I didn't know where it would end up. And for him to be where he is now — with his friends, learning, being embraced by the community — that's all I can ask for."

The family thanked Magic Wheelchair, their school, Chabot Elementary, and the broader community for making the day possible.

Asa's classmates helped count down to the big reveal, shouting "6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1!" and cheering as Asa rolled into his new kart. Caesar Luo said he's thrilled that his son "gets to be a kid again. We need to do that as much as possible. This is one way to do that."

Friends said Asa is already the most popular kid at Chabot Elementary. While he doesn't crave the spotlight, the costume parade just outside of the campus allowed him to enjoy the festivities like any other child.

Officer Hunt, who retires from the Oakland Police Department at the end of the year after 27 years on the force, said he plans to continue volunteering with Magic Wheelchair to create more wheelchair costumes for Bay Area kids. Mario Kart was his fifth build. He said seeing the big smiles on Asa's face made the long hours all worth it.