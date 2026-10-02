Married couple shot dead outside Oakland Hills home

A married couple in their 60s died in a shooting outside their Oakland Hills home on Friday morning, authorities said.

The shooting happened at about 10:49 a.m. on Panoramic Way near the Berkeley city limit and just east of the University of California, Berkeley campus.

The Berkeley Police Department said its officers found two people shot and performed life-saving measures until medics arrived. Oakland Police Assistant Chief Casey Johnson said OPD officers arrived at the same time and that both victims, who were residents of the home, died at the scene.

Police at the scene of a double fatal shooting on Panorama Way in the Oakland Hills, October 2, 2026. KPIX

Johnson did not identify the victims but said that the woman was 63 years old and the man was 61.

There was no suspect information, and Johnson said investigators were not ruling out a possible murder-suicide. He added that there was no search for a suspect underway and there was no current threat to the community.

A firearm was located at the scene, Johnson said.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.