Oakland Ballers, Roots and Soul aim to win the hearts of East Bay sports fans

While the A's were saying their farewells this week ahead of their final game at the Coliseum, three East Bay sports teams remain firmly rooted in Oakland.

The organizers behind those teams say their goals -- in addition to winning games -- are winning the community's hearts and never losing their ties to the city.

Co-founders of the independent baseball team the Oakland Ballers, Paul Freedman and Bryan Carmel posted the open letter to A's fans on their X account Wednesday morning.

The letter said they never set out to replace the A's, and they will mourn their departure. But it also noted that the Ballers represent a new chapter of sports in Oakland, and they're just one of the teams writing it.

The Ballers played their first game at their refurbished home in Raimondi Park in early June. The team is fostering a close relationship with its fans, giving them an opportunity to invest in the ballclub and even vote on in-game decisions with an interactive app for their Fan Appreciation Day.

And, full disclosure, KPIX also partnered with the team to broadcast a number of games.

"I think that our motto is being built for Oakland by Oakland is huge, because it sets a stance that we're here to stay and we're here for the people," said Ballers assistant coach James Harris.

For Harris, Oakland is his home. He grew up here and started playing baseball at just five years old.

He was drafted into the MLB right out of high school and played for 10 years. He even had a short stint with the A's. Now he's part of keeping the sport he loves in the city that made him who he is today,

"Seeing this growth from the ground up has been just an incredible sight," said Harris as he looked out at Raimondi Park. "To see this go from a field that I played on in high school, to a field that was unused for over five, six, seven years with homeless encampments. Then to see in a span of four or five months fans come back to a ball game, I think that's incredible in itself."

The Ballers just wrapped up their first season, but they're not the only non-traditional team in Oakland.

The Oakland Roots Soccer Club first appeared on the scene in 2018, founded by a group of Oakland natives including Edreece Arghandiwal.

"Oakland sports experiences were some of the first experiences that I had in my life trajectory so it shaped who I am," saud Arghandiwal. "It actually was the fundamental reason why we built this club."

Their logo incorporates Oakland's trademark oak tree with roots showing, emphasizing their deep-rooted connection to the city.

They are putting the community first, and even letting them have stake in the team. The bar to become an investor in the team is being just 18 years old and having $100.

"Most professional sports teams are owned by a select few," said Arghandiwal. "We thought to flip that model on it's back."

The Roots -- and their sister women's soccer team, the Oakland Soul SC -- practice at a state of the art facility in Alameda, just outside of Oakland.

"So this is a little bit of a bitter sweet situation," said Arghandiwal about the facility.

The facility used to belong to the Raiders before they left Oakland for Las Vegas. President of the Roots and Soul Lindsay Barenz says it's another reminder that Oaklanders deserve a team.

"I think Oakland fans are the best in the world, they're super loyal and they deserve a team that loves them back," said Barenz.

Throughout the facility are blue prints for a future stadium. The plan is to building a 12,000 seat stadium adjacent from the A's soon to be former home, the Oakland Coliseum. The Roots will also be playing the club's home games on the Coliseum field next year.

They currently play at Cal State East Bay in Hayward, but it's important for them to play in Oakland.

Just a couple miles north on 880, the 1st season of the Ballers has come to an end.

"Tidying up for the off season," said Harris, walking through the Baller's facility.

The facilies near Raimondi Park are still being built, a sign of investment in the city. Harris says he's proud of how far they've come and it's special to be creating this team here.

"Oakland is everything to me," said Harris walking through the streets near Raimondi Park. "It's extremely special to be back in Oakland doing this."