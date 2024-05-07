Oakland Ballers, KPIX announce exclusive partnership to broadcast home games at Raimondi Park

Press release

The Oakland Ballers are thrilled to announce an exclusive partnership with KPIX/CBS Bay Area. Starting on June 7 at Raimondi Park, all nine Ballers Friday night home games will be televised live on KPIX+ 44 Cable 12, KPIX's sister station in San Francisco. The Ballers' complete 2024 schedule can be found at www.oaklandballers.com.

"We are incredibly excited to announce our partnership with KPIX/CBS Bay Area, which will be televising our Friday night home games on KPIX+," said Bryan Carmel, co-founder of the Oakland Ballers. "Not only will fans get to watch Friday night Ballers baseball, but they will also get to enjoy expert commentary, in-depth analysis and behind-the-scenes access with KPIX+. We're honored to continue Oakland's baseball legacy and hope fans tune in to watch the Pioneer League and see how we do things in the Town."

"We feel that sports brings us together as a community, and we are very happy to televise the Oakland Ballers' Friday night home games to the communities we serve across the Bay Area," said Scott Warren, president and general manager, KPIX-TV, KPIX+ and CBS News Bay Area. "Beyond the games, we will share inspirational stories about the team, the community that supports them, and the city that is working so hard to hold on to America's favorite pastime."

Whether fans choose to cheer from the stands or tune in from the comfort of home, supporters can now fully immerse themselves in Ballers baseball. Through the Pioneer League's partnership with streaming service FloSports, all Ballers games not aired on KPIX+ 44 Cable 12 can be seen live online. The broadcast team for the Ballers will be Tyler Petersen, Davis Ellington, and various guest analysts. Petersen is a Bay Area broadcaster who has worked games on the Pac-12 Networks, the Mountain West Network, and ESPN+. Ellington previously worked as a broadcaster for the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (A - LAD) and most recently, as a Broadcast Assistant for the Utah Jazz.

In conjunction with today's exciting announcement, tickets for the 2024 Oakland Ballers inaugural season are now available for purchase with reduced ticket fees. Both baseball fans and lovers of all things Oakland are invited to be a part of history in the making and join the Ballers for games at the historic Raimondi Park. Tickets are now available at tickets.oaklandballers.com.

The Oakland Ballers (aka the B's) are a new professional baseball team launching in the Spring of 2024 and set to play home games at the historic Raimondi Park in West Oakland. The B's will join the Pioneer League, which was founded in 1939, as its first-ever West Coast franchise. The Oakland Ballers are dedicated to delivering a joyful, community-focused experience for Oakland and the entire East Bay. We vow to never leave town. Built by Oakland, for Oakland, forever Oakland.

About KPIX-TV - CBS

Celebrating 75 years, KPIX-TV is the first television station to broadcast in Northern California. Known for comprehensive community-focused reporting, this CBS affiliate is located in downtown San Francisco. KPIX and companion streaming news service CBS News Bay Area is owned and operated by Paramount Global Inc. which also operates sister station KPYX-TV (aka KPIX+) from the same facility.