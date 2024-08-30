Oakland Ballers fans to vote on in-game decisions using interactive app for Fan Appreciation Day

The Oakland Ballers baseball team will have an interactive element for their Fan Appreciation Day at Raimondi Park on Saturday where fans can vote on starting lineups, in-game strategy, and other aspects of the game.

The Pioneer Baseball League team is partnering with Fan Controlled Sports and Entertainment (FCS), creators of Fan Controlled Football and Fan Controlled Racing to offer a first-of-its-kind experience for Ballers fans. During Saturday's game against the Idaho Falls Chukars, fans will be able to vote on real-time in-game decisions using the Control App on iOS and Android. Fans will also be able to participate in predictive picks and polls for a chance to win prizes such as signed game merchandise and the opportunity to join the team in the dugout for an inning.

Fans can use the QR code to download the Contol app and participate in the in-game voting and contests for Saturday's Oakland Ballers game.

Those fans who can't make it to the game at Raimondi Park can follow along and participate on the Control App while watching the game broadcast on PIX+, 44 Cable 12. Fans outside of the Bay Area can play along and catch the game on FloSports.

Game time is set for 6:35 p.m.

"We set out to build a team that centers fans in every way - because we believe the real value of a sports team is its fanbase. We are excited to demonstrate this to Oakland by giving fans the opportunity to directly influence both fun and serious game-play decisions," said Ballers co-founder Bryan Carmel in a statement.

"We're so excited to explore this activation for the game of baseball," said Pioneer League president Mike Shapiro in a statement. "As the Pioneer Baseball League, we are always looking for ways to innovate and attract both old and new fans to America's favorite pastime."

"The Ballers were a perfect choice when we were looking for a baseball team that understands the value of empowering and engaging with fans," said FCS chief operating officer Andy Dolich. "We're excited to be bringing the Fan Controlled Sports experience to the game of baseball and look forward to seeing Bay Area fans and beyond have fun and enjoy the game of baseball in a revolutionary way."