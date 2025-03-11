Oakland Ballers announce "Battle of the Bay 2.0" against San Jose Giants

The Oakland Ballers on Tuesday announced that the Pioneer League team would face off against the San Jose Giants next month in what is being billed as "a new chapter in the storied history of Bay Area baseball matchups."

The East Bay baseball club will play the Single-A minor league San Jose Giants in an exhibition game at San Jose's Excite Ballpark on April 2. The first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

"The Battle of the Bay 2.0 at its core is a celebration of the Bay Area baseball fan and the history of baseball in this region," San Jose Giants President Ben Taylor was quoted as saying in the press release announcing the game. "Providing fans the opportunity to enjoy this first-of-its-kind matchup, while giving young developing players the chance to play in front of an energized Excite Ballpark crowd is going to be an unforgettable experience. It is my sincere hope that alongside the Ballers this is the beginning of a new, annual baseball tradition for our region."

The game will mark the first time an affiliated franchise like the San Jose Giants plays against an independent MLB partner league team in the Oakland Ballers.

"This history-making Battle of the Bay 2.0 exhibition will help grow the game in our region and shine a light on the up-and-coming players in our respective organizations," said Ballers EVP of Baseball Operations Don Wakamatsu. "The Ballers are committed to developing homegrown talent and cultivating baseball excellence in Oakland and the greater Bay Area and we appreciate Major League Baseball and the Pioneer Baseball League for coming together to make this happen."

Tickets are now on sale at sjgiants.com with broadcast details to be announced in the next few weeks.