Oakland Police: Attempted robbery suspect dies after crashing into pole

OAKLAND – A suspect died after crashing into a pole while fleeing the scene of an attempted robbery on Wednesday afternoon in Oakland's Upper Rockridge neighborhood, police said.

The crash was reported about 12:15 p.m. in the 5900 block of Buena Vista Avenue, near Lake Temescal and Highway 24.

Two suspects were trying to take items from a car, but the vehicle's owner spotted them and tried to get his belongings back. The suspects ran back to their car to flee, but crashed into a pole while driving away, police said.

One suspect died in the wreck and another left the scene on foot. The pair may be connected to other crimes in the city, based on evidence found at the scene, according to police.