Oakland police renew warning about rising ATM robberies

OAKLAND – Nine days after issuing an advisory to the public to be aware of an uptick in robberies at automatic teller machines citywide, Oakland police are repeating the warning.

Several people have reported using an ATM while being approached by one or more armed individuals who robbed them of their belongings. The robbers then typically flee in a waiting vehicle.

The second advisory notes that robberies have occurred in several neighborhoods, including Uptown, Fruitvale, Chinatown and Montclair.

Police urge the public to reduce risk by following these steps:

Always scan the area and watch for suspicious persons or activity around an ATM.

When possible, use ATMs located inside the bank.

Following your withdrawal, put your cash away immediately.

When leaving an ATM location, make sure you are not being followed.

Police urge anyone who is a victim or has information regarding these incidents to call (510) 238-3326.