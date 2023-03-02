Police investigate series of armed robberies at Oakland ATMs

OAKLAND – Police in Oakland are urging residents to be vigilant while using bank ATMs, following recent armed robberies.

Officers said Wednesday at least five ATM armed robberies that have taken place in Oakland since the middle of February. During the robberies, the victims were using the ATMs when they were approached by at least one armed person, demanding their belongings.

Police said the first robbery took place February 16 around 1:15 p.m. on the 3400 block of Fruitvale Avenue. In this incident, one armed suspect approached a woman while making a transaction, robbed her and fled the scene in a vehicle.

On the same block, another robbery took place on February 18 around 2:15 p.m. The victim in this robbery had just used the ATM and was approached by one armed suspect demanding his belongings. The suspect left the scene on foot.

A third ATM robbery took place on February 21 around 8 p.m. on the 3300 block of International Boulevard. Police said a man making a transaction was approached by four suspects, three of which were armed. Following the robbery, the four suspects fled on foot.

Nearly a week later, a man using an ATM on the 400 block of Lake Park Avenue was robbed on Monday around 1:15 p.m. According to officers, the victim was approaching the bank when two armed suspects pistol-whipped him, stole his keys and fled in the victim's vehicle.

The latest incident took place near an ATM on the 3400 block of Fruitvale Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Police said a woman making a transaction was robbed by two armed suspects, who were last seen fleeing in a waiting vehicle.

Police did not say if the incidents were connected to each other. Additional details about the suspects or suspect vehicles was not immediately available.

Officers urge ATM customers to watch for suspicious persons or activity, to put cash away immediately following a withdrawal and to make sure they are not being followed.

Anyone who may have been a victim of an ATM robbery or who may have information about the incidents is asked to call the Oakland Police Department at 510-238-3326.