Oakland A's say team and city officials "far apart" on terms for Coliseum extension

A's, Oakland officials to meet about possible lease extension as Vegas plans continue

A's, Oakland officials to meet about possible lease extension as Vegas plans continue

A's, Oakland officials to meet about possible lease extension as Vegas plans continue

Oakland Athletics fans will probably not be surprised to hear that team officials weren't brimming with optimism after meeting with Oakland and Alameda County representatives about a possible extension to their lease at the Coliseum.

Over the past weekend, news surfaced that Oakland city officials would present the A's with an offer that would extend the baseball team's current lease, which is set to run out at the end of this season. The A's have also looked at playing in Sacramento and Salt Lake City.

The city reportedly planned to offer the team a five-year extension for five years with a chance to opt out at three years. The price tag to stay is $97 million. As part of the offer, Oakland leaders want the MLB to commit to giving the city an expansion team.

Representatives with the team released a brief statement early Tuesday afternoon.

"We appreciate Oakland's engagement and also we are far apart on the terms needed to agree on an extension," the statement read.

The A's are hoping their new stadium in Las Vegas will be ready for the 2028 season, but they need a place to play until then.

Major League Baseball owners cast their vote supporting the team's proposed move to Las Vegas back in November.

The team's pending move to Las Vegas has raised tensions among fans. Hundreds of A's supporters calling for Fisher to sell the team gathered in the Coliseum parking lot last week during the team's home opener for a massive tailgate party/protest.

On Monday at the game against the Boston Red Sox, A's fans talked about their mixed emotions for the team at this juncture.

"I believe that the city should not back down. If the A's don't want to work with them, then they need to leave," said Modesto resident Richard Gomez.

"We can't just sit here with no franchise and no baseball. It would be devastating to our community," said Peter Marino of Alameda.

The way the A's played on Monday, some fans might be happier if they just left. Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck struck out 10 batters in six scoreless innings while the home team committed five errors. Boston shut out the Athletics 9-0.

Announced attendance for the game was 6,618 fans.