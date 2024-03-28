Oakland A's fans set to boycott team's home opener, hold massive tailgate party in Coliseum parking lot

With Thursday's A's game against the Cleveland Guardians possibly being the last Oakland home opener for the Athletics, tension is growing between team management and their fanbase.

Thousands of fans are expected to arrive at the Oakland Coliseum for Thursday night's home opener, but many will not be spending their money to buy a ticket and go inside.

Fans want to send a message to A's owner John Fisher that they want the team to stay in Oakland instead of moving to Las Vegas. Loyal backers of the team angry over the relocation are boycotting the game and plan to pack the parking lot with a massive tailgate.

Major League Baseball owners cast their vote supporting the team's proposed move to Vegas back in November,

Starting at 5 p.m., the fan organization Save Oakland Sports will host the party with other groups including the Oakland Raiders Boosters Club, Last Dive Bar and Ladies Love Oakland Sports. The tailgate party will provide food and beverages and include amplified music by the "A Lot Brew Crew."

The event will be held in the southside Coliseum parking lot B next to the two electrical towers, organizers said.

"Yeah, our intent is not to go to any games whatsoever. Jon Fisher doesn't deserve the money," said Bryan Johansen of the fan group Last Dive Bar. "The A's, the front office, the organization does not deserve the love. The Raiders wasn't as tough as this. This is like a slow, drawn-out, vindictive relocation process."

The team's noncommittal approach to what is looking like the A's final lame duck season at the Coliseum has led the Athletics to abandon some events, leading fans to take the reigns of this year's fan fest in February.

Fans have also been expressing their frustration over the planned move with humor on the Oakland A's social media pages, expressing themselves in the comments section. That has led the team's accounts to restrict comments on those pages.