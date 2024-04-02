Sin City landmark the Tropicana Las Vegas closes after 67 years to make way for A's stadium

The Tropicana Las Vegas, once known for its opulence and A-list celebrity guests and entertainment, closed its doors after 67 years Tuesday, slated for demolition to make way for the new A's baseball stadium.

The hotel and casino was featured in the 1971 James Bond film "Diamonds are Forever" and frequented by the legendary Rat Pack, while its past under the mob cemented its place in Vegas lore.

Tropicana security chain up the doors after the closing of the historic property at the Tropicana hotel-casino, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. The hotel-casino is slated for demolition in October to make room for a $1.5 billion baseball stadium. John Locher / AP

But the doors to the Las Vegas Strip's third-oldest casino were chained shut on Tuesday. Demolition is slated for October to make room for a $1.5 billion Major League Baseball stadium — part of the city's latest rebrand as a hub for sports entertainment.

All 30 MLB owners in November gave their approval for the A's to move to Las Vegas. The plans for closing the hotel and casino were announced in January.

Robert "Videobob" Moseley was among the final guests to check out of the Tropicana before it closes for good at lunchtime. Sad to see the landmark go, Moseley paid $600 for a standard room and spent the previous night at the casino with friends.

"We're losing this iconic part of Vegas," Moseley said. "They're gonna kill Vegas."

Charlie Granado, a bartender at the Tropicana, said it's a bittersweet ending for the place he's called a second home for 38 years.

"It's time. It's ran its course," Granado said. "It makes me sad but on the other hand, it's a happy ending."

The population of Clark County, which includes Las Vegas, had just surpassed 100,000 when the Tropicana opened on a Strip surrounded by vast, open desert. It cost $15 million to build three stories with 300 rooms split into two wings.

Its manicured lawns and flashy showroom earned it the nickname "Tiffany of the Strip." There was a towering tulip-shaped fountain near the entrance, mosaic tiles and mahogany-paneled walls throughout.

Black and white photographs from that time give a view into what it was like inside the walls of the Tropicana at its height when it played host to A-list stars — from Elizabeth Taylor and Debbie Reynolds to Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr.

Mel Tormé and Eddie Fisher performed at the Tropicana. Gladys Knight and Wayne Newton have held residencies there.

In a city known for reinvention, the Tropicana itself underwent major changes as Las Vegas evolved. Two hotel towers were added in later years. In 1979, the casino's now-beloved $1 million green-and-amber stained glass ceiling was installed above the casino floor.

Barbara Boggess was 26 when she started working at the Tropicana in 1978 as a linen room attendant.

"The Tropicana was pretty much sitting here all by itself," Boggess said. "It was desert all around. It used to take me 10 minutes to get to work. Now it takes an hour."

Now 72, Boggess has seen the Tropicana through its many iterations. There was the 1980s rebrand as "The Island of Las Vegas," with a swim-up blackjack table at the pool, and the South Beach-themed renovation completed in 2011.

Today, only the low-rise hotel room wings remain of the original Tropicana structure. Yet the casino still conjures up vintage Vegas nostalgia.

"It does give an old Vegas vibe. When you first walk in, you see the stained glass and the low ceilings," JT Seumala, a Las Vegas resident who visited the casino in March, said. "It does feel like you step back in time for a moment."

Seumala and his husband stayed at the Tropicana as a way to pay tribute to the landmark. They roamed the casino floor and hotel, turning down random hallways and exploring the convention center. They tried their luck at blackjack and roulette and made conversation with a cocktail server who had worked there for 25 years. At the end of their stay, they pocketed a few red $5 poker chips to remember the mob-era casino.

Behind the scenes of the casino's opening decades ago, the Tropicana had ties to organized crime, largely through reputed mobster Frank Costello.

Weeks after the grand opening, Costello was shot in the head in New York. Police found in his coat pocket a piece of paper with the Tropicana's exact earnings figure and mention of "money to be skimmed" for Costello's associates, according to The Mob Museum.

By the 1970s, federal authorities investigating mobsters in Kansas City charged more than a dozen mob operatives with conspiring to skim nearly $2 million in gambling revenue from Las Vegas casinos, including the Tropicana. Charges connected to the Tropicana alone resulted in five convictions.

But the famed hotel-casino also saw many years of mob-free success. It was home to the city's longest running show, "Folies Bergere." The topless revue, imported from Paris, featured what is now one of the most recognizable Las Vegas icons: the feathered showgirl.

During its nearly 50-year run, "Folies Bergere" featured elaborate costumes and stage sets, original music that at one time was played by a live orchestra, line dancers, magic shows, acrobats and comedy. The cabaret was featured in the 1964 Elvis Presley film "Viva Las Vegas."

Today, the site at the south end of the Las Vegas Strip intersects with a major thoroughfare named for the Tropicana. It is surrounded by towering megaresorts that Las Vegas is now known for.

But nearby are the homes of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, who left Oakland, California, in 2020, and the city's first major league professional team, the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights.

The ballpark planned for the land beneath the Tropicana is expected to open in 2028.

"There's a lot of controversy as far as if it should stay or should it go," Seumala said. "But the thing that I do love about Vegas is that it's always reinventing itself."