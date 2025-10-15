Oakland cuts ribbon on affordable housing complex at site of former Wood Street homeless encampment

The site of what was once a sprawling homeless encampment in West Oakland has become an affordable housing complex for hundreds of new tenants.

The city celebrated the opening of Prescott Station on Wednesday, a building with 235 units, aimed at people earning up to 80% of the area median income.

For resident Edward Fields, this is the first time an apartment like this has been accessible for him, a new build, and a place to call his own. Just a few years ago, he was experiencing homelessness.

"I've been there, done that," said Fields.

Homelessness is a theme in the Wood Street area. Prescott Station, near the corner of Wood and 20th streets, is built on land that used to be home to one of Oakland's largest homeless encampments. It spanned blocks with hundreds of people.

Now, it's been transformed, and the new community is having a positive impact on Field's life.

"It's nicer, it's safe, it's secure," Fields stated. "I basically don't have to worry about being on the street or anything like that, or worry about where I'm going to lay my head down. I have all my ducks in a row now."

The complex has studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments. Fields says safe, stable housing has allowed him to have a positive impact on others. He works with unhoused veterans and can relate to them, while being living proof of hope.

"That's why I do the work I want to do, because I set up other, so they don't have to come back to the shelter and back to transitional housing," Fields explained.

Mayor Barbara Lee spoke during the grand opening celebration, highlighting the significance of West Oakland in her life.

"I used to live at 21st and Filbert," Lee stated. "Raised my kids there for many years."

While she's disappointed about what has happened in recent years in West Oakland, she is optimistic about the turn it's taking.

"For too many years, though, this community has faced displacement and disinvestment," said Lee. "Prescott Station is part of changing that narrative. Preserving our community, honoring history, and creating stability for families that deserve to remain in the neighborhoods that they've actually built and sustained for decades. Affordable housing isn't and shouldn't be a luxury. It's a necessity."

Fields agrees. He's only lived in West Oakland since April, but is impressed by Prescott Market, Raimondi Park, and his new home, Prescott Station.

He's looking forward to the future and grateful he has a front-row seat to watch it flourish.

"I want to see Oakland come back to its former glory," Fields said. "That would be my hope for the future."

