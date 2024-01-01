Watch CBS News
Numbers drawn for $810 million Powerball jackpot Monday night

/ CBS/CNN

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Powerball jackpot has jumped into the New Year, swelling to an estimated $810 million after the final drawing of 2023 yielded no grand prize winners Saturday night.

Monday's winning numbers are 12, 21, 42, 44, 49 and Powerball 1.

The one-time, lump sum cash payment now stands at $408.9 million.

This jackpot is the fifth largest in Powerball history, according to the Massachusetts Lottery. 

No one has won Powerball since last October when a massive $1.765 billion winning ticket was sold in southern California. Monday's drawing is the thirty-fifth since then.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be bought up until 9:50 p.m. in Massachusetts. The drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

First published on January 1, 2024 / 8:09 PM PST

CNN contributed to this report.

