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Novato police arrest suspect after standoff at shopping center

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

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Novato police said they arrested a man suspected of pointing a knife at an officer during a confrontation Monday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m., an officer patrolling near the Novato Fair shopping center spotted a man he believed was acting erratically and may be under the influence of drugs, police said.

The officer approached the man who was in front of a Dollar Tree and was told by a store manager that the man was not welcome inside the business. The suspect, identified as 41-year-old Joseph Morales, went into the store regardless, police said.

The officer followed inside and told Morales to leave, but Morales allegedly pulled out a folding knife and pointed it at the officer, according to police.

Police said they eventually arrested Morales after a 20-minute standoff. He was arrested on suspicion of brandishing a weapon, resisting arrest with violence, resisting arrest, trespassing and being too intoxicated to care for himself in public, police said.

No one was injured. 

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