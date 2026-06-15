Novato police arrest suspect after standoff at shopping center

Novato police said they arrested a man suspected of pointing a knife at an officer during a confrontation Monday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m., an officer patrolling near the Novato Fair shopping center spotted a man he believed was acting erratically and may be under the influence of drugs, police said.

The officer approached the man who was in front of a Dollar Tree and was told by a store manager that the man was not welcome inside the business. The suspect, identified as 41-year-old Joseph Morales, went into the store regardless, police said.

The officer followed inside and told Morales to leave, but Morales allegedly pulled out a folding knife and pointed it at the officer, according to police.

Police said they eventually arrested Morales after a 20-minute standoff. He was arrested on suspicion of brandishing a weapon, resisting arrest with violence, resisting arrest, trespassing and being too intoxicated to care for himself in public, police said.

No one was injured.