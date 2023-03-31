Update: Novato shelter-in-place lifted following police activity

NOVATO -- A shelter-in-place order issued Friday morning in Novato due to police activity has been lifted, police said at 10:30 a.m.

Police shut down Sunset Parkway between Shon Drive and Midway Boulevard due to a police operation in the 700 block of Sunset Parkway.

The department has not released details about the operation, but police said it was an isolation situation that posed no danger to the public or local schools.

Residents in the 700 blocks of Sunset Parkway and Shevelin Road were asked to remain indoors but that order has now been lifted.