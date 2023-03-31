Watch CBS News
North Bay News

Update: Novato shelter-in-place lifted following police activity

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now -- Friday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom
PIX Now -- Friday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom 08:28

NOVATO -- A shelter-in-place order issued Friday morning in Novato due to police activity has been lifted, police said at 10:30 a.m.

Police shut down Sunset Parkway between Shon Drive and Midway Boulevard due to a police operation in the 700 block of Sunset Parkway.

The department has not released details about the operation, but police said it was an isolation situation that posed no danger to the public or local schools.

Residents in the 700 blocks of Sunset Parkway and Shevelin Road were asked to remain indoors but that order has now been lifted.

First published on March 31, 2023 / 10:35 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.