Novato jewelry store hit by armed robbers; stolen getaway car found abandoned

Novato police said the group of armed robbers was gone within a minute, and their getaway car was found abandoned less than a mile away. Novato Police

Employees at a Novato business were held at gunpoint on Monday as robbers took jewelry and other merchandise, police said

Around 5:30 p.m., four people wearing masks and black clothing entered a jewelry store on the 900 block of Diablo Avenue as it was preparing to close for the day, police said.

One of the robbers held the employees at gunpoint while the others grabbed jewelry and other valuables. Police said one of the robbers also used pepper spray during the robbery.

According to police, within one minute, the robbers were already fleeing the area in a black, two-door Infiniti sedan, which did not have visible license plates.

Their getaway vehicle was found less than a mile away on Nave Court, not long after the robbery.

Police said no one was injured during the robbery, and an investigation is underway.