Man wounded in weekend shooting on Highway 37 in Novato expected to survive, police say

Authorities in Marin County are investigating after a man was found shot along Highway 37 in Novato over the weekend.

Around 3 p.m. Saturday, the Marin office of the California Highway Patrol received a call about a person who was shot several times and was found on the south side of the highway, between Highway 101 and Atherton Avenue. Novato police said the victim was found with several gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police have identified the victim as a 50-year-old Novato resident. The victim is expected to survive, according to officers.

A portion of eastbound 37 was closed for several hours as detectives and crime scene investigators gathered evidence.

According to a preliminary investigation, the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no immediate danger to the public.

Drivers who were on the highway around the time of the shooting are urged to contact Novato police if they noticed anything suspicious.

Anyone with information is urged to contact dispatch by calling 415-897-1122, emailing crimetips@novato.gov, or by texting "Tip Novato" to 888-777.