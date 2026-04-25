Novato police search for driver suspected of hitting child riding bike, leaving scene

Police in Novato are searching for a suspect after an 8-year-old riding a bike was hit by a vehicle on Friday afternoon.

The Novato Police Department said it received a report around 3:50 p.m. that an 8-year-old who was riding a bike in the area of Vineyard Road and Sutro Avenue was hit by the driver of a black Mercedes sedan. Officers said the driver was an older woman.

Officers said the driver stopped and acknowledged the child before she drove away on westbound Vineyard Road, leaving the child on the road.

A person in the area helped the child and called 911.

Anyone with surveillance video or who witnessed the collision is urged to contact the Novato Police Department.