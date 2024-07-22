Chess program at Novato school receives international recognition

A school in the North Bay has become the only one in the country that has received international recognition for its chess program and how its teaching the game to a new generation.

Joshua Gonzalez found a new passion four years ago.

"I like it. It's my favorite sport now," he told CBS News Bay Area.

A rising 6th grader at Hamilton School in Novato, Gonzalez attests how strategy, creativity, and execution learned through countless hours of chess, have established his attitude in the classroom too.

"It helps me with my mind. I like to study a lot. I like math," said Gonzalez.

Chess program at Hamilton School in Novato. CBS

Gonzalez's school has been recognized by FIDE, The International Chess Federation. It's the only school in the country receiving the award for its commitment to educational chess.

Students in Hamilton's Chess program have made their way to national competitions, amassing trophies, but acquiring much more than that.

"It showed me to not give up," said Sherlyn Flores.

Abel Talamantez oversees the summer program, an extension of a year-round commitment to chess. He's seen a growing dedication by not only students, but also families too.

"When we're going to a competition, we ask them to be here at 7 in the morning. Everyone is here at 7 in the morning," said Talamantez.

Rise Scholars Inc., a non-profit, funds the chess program during the academic year, and the school's summer curriculum, which includes mathematics, coding, writing classes, and more.

"It's really sad to see the disparity between the different school districts and how some kids get greater opportunities than others. We're trying to correct that and provide them with the same types of opportunities that all the other, more privileged communities have," said Michelle Huff.

Hamilton is a Title I school, where three out of four students are from low-income families.

Huff and Jay Ferguson began to volunteer and mentor students here 10 years ago. They're co-presidents of the board of directors, an all-volunteer group.

"Effort, resilience and achievement is the cycle we try to reinforce in everything that we do for Hamilton," said Ferguson.

Their vision is to use chess as an educational tool, so students can further apply lessons learned throughout their academic journeys.

"Having that skill where you've kind of accepted adversity that can happen and try to learn from it, but still persist in doing the activity, that's gold right there," said Talamantez.

Gonzalez is one of more than 150 students enrolled in the summer program, who has found his focus.

"I keep learning, even though I've made mistakes. I keep learning to remember how to do the right thing, concentrate," said Gonzalez.

He's making moves on the board and building a foundation to tackle life's challenges ahead.

FIDE says it established the award this year to enhance the quality of chess in schools. A total of 22 schools in the world have been recognized.