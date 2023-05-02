9th-grader charged with attempted murder in Northgate High School stabbing

WALNUT CREEK -- A ninth-grade boy who allegedly stabbed a ninth-grade girl last week at Northgate High School has been charged with attempted murder and mayhem.

Walnut Creek police Lt. Holley Connors said the unidentified boy remains in custody at juvenile hall while the victim has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

The Mount Diablo Unified School District said the stabbing occurred around 1 p.m. on April 25th at the high school on Castle Rock Road.

The school district said the two students were acquaintances, but their ages prevented any additional information from being released including the motive behind the brazen assault.

Mt Diablo Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Adam Clark said the girl underwent surgery for her wounds. Clark told reporters he could not release any additional details of the stabbing, which has left the student body shaken.

"I feel uneasy knowing that there are people walking around with knives in their pockets that obviously you don't know of," said fellow student Marina Ongnian of the suspect.

"I think it's a wakeup call for the administration to get it together and try to come up with some new protocols," her sister, Julia, said.

Police ask anyone with additional information to call investigators at (925) 943-5844 or to call an anonymous tip line at (925) 943-5865.