North Bay teen’s 3D printing project could soon save lives

MILL VALLEY -- 3D printers are being used in new ways to build everything from rocket launchers to replicas of patients' hearts to help medical doctors. A North Bay teenager is taking his 3D printing skills to another level by helping neighbors and now even researchers at UCSF.

Tamalpais High School sophomore Ryan Kunkel is getting closer to building one of the fastest 3D printers in the world. It's a hobby he picked up a couple of years ago.

"You're thinking of ideas like, 'How can I make this better?' That's why I like it so much," said Kunkel. "It's a constant struggle and then reward."

The 16-year-old is building a growing collection of 3D printing machinery in his attic. He has launched a 3D printing business through posts on Nextdoor, which is where UCSF pulmonologist Dr. Yaron Gesthalter discovered him.

Gesthalter is now working with the teenager to build a medical device that could one day help lung patients in a major way. Kunkel is printing prototypes of the device.

"One of the things that I'm hoping for is that it would reduce the amount of hospitalization time for patients," said Gesthalter.

They can't divulge many details yet. Kunkel is the machinist, rather than the engineer.

"I never thought someone would want to be prototyping medical devices with me," said Kunkel. "It blew my mind."

The teenager is getting credit for how quickly the project has advanced.

"He performed at a level far greater than I would have expected for a high school kid," said Gesthalter.

"It makes me want to strive to be better, " said Kunkel.

Besides working on the prototype, Kunkel has been printing 3D models of Mount Tamalpais, inspired by the rare dusting of snow in February.

"Seeing the entire thing completely white one morning I was just in awe. It was just crazy," said Kunkel.

He's making snow globes, and selling them, just like the Mount Tam Christmas ornaments he posted online. Not only that, Kunkel gave half the profits - about $1,000 - to the Marin County Bicycling Coalition to help underrepresented students gain access to bicycles.

What began as a hobby could turn into a booming business, philanthropy, and who knows what next.

