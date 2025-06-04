Nintendo Switch 2 release in San Francisco draws crowd to Union Square store

Nintendo 2 release has Bay Area fans lining up at stores

Nintendo 2 release has Bay Area fans lining up at stores

The Nintendo Switch 2 release at the San Francisco flagship store had fans lining up and traveling from far away on Wednesday.

The flagship San Francisco store hosted a pre-celebration event for fans. One fan said they even traveled from New Jersey for the opportunity.

"I'm a big Nintendo fan," a fan dressed as Luigi said.

Fans got there early and were able to try the Mario Kart demo on the Switch 2, which officially goes on sale at 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 4.

KPIX asked Denier about the hype surrounding the latest console.

"It's a powerful 10x upgrade from the original that came out in 2017. I'm looking forward to playing 4K, 60 frames per second," Denier said. "That's a little bit nerdy, but that's something people like me really look for."

Coincidentally, he means players like Trevor Strohl, who's a professional saxophone player. And when he gets on the sax, his interests collide.

"We play all sorts of video game music, including a lot of Nintendo music," Strohl said.

The Switch 2 is pricier than the first generation, at roughly $500 per unit. But from the looks of the line, it's well on its way to making another big splash for Nintendo and its users.

"I'm going to buy it with Mario Kart, and I'm going to buy it with some controllers and accessories and stuff, maybe some of the accessories they got," Denier said.

In the end, fans are there to have a common experience and share the love for a beloved gaming system.

"We're just devoted fans," Denier said. "We love Nintendo."